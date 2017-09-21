I-80 cleared in Sierra after deadly multi-car crash

Westbound Interstate 80 west of Cisco is closed due to a mult-car crash. (Photo: Caltrans)

California Highway Patrol officials say westbound Interstate 80 is now cleared after a fatal 16-vehicle crash shut down westbound traffic in the Sierra Nevada, where snow and hail is falling.

CHP spokesman Officer Chris Nave said the crash happened Thursday in Placer County after the weather turned nasty and hail began to fall.

Nave said one man died when his pickup truck crashed into a truck. He said a few other people had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Placer County Sheriff's Office reported the crash just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

#TrafficAlert WB I-80 crash at Eagle Lake cleared. Huge traffic backlog -exercise patience and take is slow for snowy conditions on Summit. pic.twitter.com/ETEYUHp9dC — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 21, 2017

