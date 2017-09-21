I-80 closes in Sierra due to deadly multi-car crash

Westbound Interstate 80 west of Cisco is closed due to a mult-car crash. (Photo: Caltrans)

California Highway Patrol officials say a fatal 16-vehicle crash has shut down westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, where snow and hail is falling.

CHP spokesman Officer Chris Nave says the crash happened Thursday in Placer County after the weather turned nasty and hail began to fall.

Nave says one man died when his pickup truck crashed into a truck. He said a few other people had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Caltrans crews are holding westbound traffic at Crystal Springs. They estimate the lanes will reopen after 6 p.m.

Placer County Sheriff's Office reported the crash just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

#TrafficAlert Delays I-80 WB due to crashes near Eagle Lakes - Fwy CLOSED - Diverting at Kingvale. Rain & Hail = SLOW DOWN. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/Gj02Y5XjNa — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 21, 2017

