I-80 closes in Sierra due to multi-car crash

Westbound Interstate 80 west of Cisco is closed due to a mult-car crash.
Placer County Sheriff's Office reported the crash just after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Caltrans crews are holding westbound traffic at Crystal Springs. They are expecting a long delay as crews work to clear the area.
#TrafficAlert Delays I-80 WB due to crashes near Eagle Lakes - Fwy CLOSED - Diverting at Kingvale. Rain & Hail = SLOW DOWN. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/Gj02Y5XjNa— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 21, 2017
