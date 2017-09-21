KXTV
I-80 closes in Sierra due to multi-car crash

Staff , KXTV 12:13 PM. PDT September 21, 2017

Westbound Interstate 80 west of Cisco is closed due to a mult-car crash.

Placer County Sheriff's Office reported the crash just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

Caltrans crews are holding westbound traffic at Crystal Springs. They are expecting a long delay as crews work to clear the area.

