Infant ejected from car following I-80 hit-and-run crash

A 4-month-old was ejected from a car outside of Dixon, and three others were injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 80, according to California Highway Patrol.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a royal blue sedan that, according to CHP, suddenly traveled from its lane into the path of a Toyota Tundra driven by Vasil Georgiev. The sedan collided with the Tundra’s right rear, causing the truck to overturn multiple times, CHP said.

A 31-year-old passenger and the baby were ejected from the Toyota. The 31-year-old received major injuries and the infant received minor injuries, according to CHP.

Witnesses told investigators the sedan then collided with the center median, then drove to the right shoulder, stopped and then drove away from the scene, travelling westbound on I-80.

CHP investigators are asking anyone with information related the crash to call the department’s non-emergency line at 1-800-835-5247 or the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-428-2100.

© 2017 KXTV-TV