'Intoxicated' suspect allegedly takes a bite out of Sonora police officer

A Sonora police officer sustained minor injuries Friday following the arrest of a woman who was taken into custody after displaying “objective symptoms of alcohol and drug use.”

The woman, later identified as 35-year-old transient Tellena Hogland, was found just a little after 5 p.m. behind an O’Reilly Auto Parts on Mono Way.

Police say Hogland became immediately non-compliant with an officer. The objective observations coupled with her reported uncooperativeness led officers to detain her “in order to evaluate her level of intoxication,” police said.

Hogland reportedly tried to pull away from the officers, requiring them to place the woman in handcuffs.

When officers attempted to place Hogland into a patrol car, she started to physically resist. At one point officers said Hogland managed to contort her body in such a way, allowing her to bite down on one of the officers’ arm.

While officers tried to calm the woman down, Hogland reportedly continued to clamp down on the officer’s arm making it necessary for him to use physical force to break free of her grasp.

The bite resulted in “significant bruising and broken skin” to the officer’s upper arm.

Police said Hogland was not injured during the arrest.

Hogland was eventually booked at the Tuolumne County Jail where she faces felony battery charges, resisting arrest, public intoxication and suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, police said.

