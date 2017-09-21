It's snowing on this last day of Summer, but how long will it last?

Light snow did create road closures for some portions of certain Northern California highways, including State Route 89 between Emerald Bay and Tahoe City. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Look, it’s been a long, hot summer, but fear not. Like it or not, today is the first day of Fall, and at least for the next couple of days, it’s going to feel like it.

Rain is expected in the higher elevations, turning into snow above 6,500 feet, and cooler temperatures are in store for most of the San Joaquin Valley.

Don’t expect any of that precipitation to stick around for too long, though.

Chain control, however, is not being enforced.

It’s going to feel cool Thursday, with warming through the weekend, turning into possibly above normal temperatures next week for this time of year.

Here’s what you can expect the temperature to feel like in your neck of the woods.

Auburn: 65

Cameron Park: 67

Citrus Heights: 71

Davis: 72

El Dorado Hills: 68

Folsom: 71

Grass Valley: 60

Lodi: 70

Manteca: 68

Marysville: 71

Merced: 74

Modesto: 69

Napa: 73

Oroville: 71

Placerville: 64

Pollock Pines: 54

Roseville: 71

Sacramento: 71

Sonora: 65

South Lake Tahoe: 50

Stockton: 70

Truckee: 50

Turlock: 70

Vacaville: 71

Woodland: 73

Yosemite: 53

Yuba City: 71

Enjoy the cool weather today, because it may not last for very long.

