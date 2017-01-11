Judge: 'You are a bad man'

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The man who strangled his autistic stepson to death will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after a Tulare County judge sent him to prison with a stern reflection on the boy’s death.

Family and friends of Dameian “Luke” Gulley packed Department 6 of the Visalia Courthouse on Wednesday morning. They were there to show their support for Luke, his mother and siblings and seek justice.

Their pleas were granted after Judge Gary Paden addressed Miguel Pacheco.

“The overwhelming thing here is the lack of remorse by Mr. Pacheco,” Paden said.

During the trial, Paden listened to witnesses describe Pacheco as a violent man.

“As a controlling person, he couldn’t control Luke,” the judge said.

The defendant claimed he killed Luke in self-defense. He told detectives Luke had attacked him and in order to protect himself, he strangled the teenager to death with a fan cord.

“Are you kidding me?” Paden said in a powerful voice. “A 14-year-old boy and you’re claiming self-defense...maybe you need to look in the mirror.”

After killing Luke, Pachecho put him in bed. His wife was at work at the time. When she got home, the they sat down to dinner and then went to sleep – she never suspected anything was amiss. Pachecho woke up early the next morning and dumped the body at the Sequoia National Park.

“You are a bad man,” Paden said. “You deserve to go to prison for the rest of your life.”

Pacheco sat without emotion, motionless as Paden spoke directly toward him.

The family also expressed their heartbreak.

Andrea Villegas, Luke’s mother, shook as she spoke, just feet away from her ex-husband and the man who killed her oldest son. Just two people sat between her and Pacheco.

She managed to make it through every word.

“I’m asking for time,” she said, crying as she remembered her son, the crime and looking forward to the future. “Time to heal, time to trust, but especially time for Andrew and Rosie to grow up.”

Pacheco is the father to Villegas’ two young children, Rosie, 6, and Andrew, 5. Both were home the night their father strangled Luke to death.

Shortly after Luke’s death, Andrew changed his name from Miguel Jr.

“He insisted on his name change, ‘My name is Andrew now. I’m not his junior anymore,’” Villegas shared in her letter. “He has stuck with that name to this day.”

The children fear their father. Pacheco is the subject of their nightmares, said Katie Matthews, Luke’s great-aunt.

“Rosie and [Andrew] described to me in horrific detail what happened on the day Luke was beaten and strangled to death by the defendant,” she said. “Rosie and [Andrew] said that Luke cried out for his mom when the defendant was killing him.”

The family talked about the moments they will never have with Luke, such as watching him graduate high school, asking a girl on a date, hugging him or seeing him tussle his blonde hair.

Renee Pierce, who married into Luke’s family, also wrote a letter. Pierce met Luke 12 years ago. She remembers him having a “big mischievous grin”. A Victim/Witness advocate read the letter in open court.

“It was obvious he would be the ring bearer in our wedding years later,” she wrote.

She looked forward to seeing him get ready for prom, hoping his grin would be slightly nervous instead of mischievous.

But, his life was cut short.

“I should have been at his wedding as he was at mine,” she wrote.

What the family struggles with the most is guilt. After his death, there were letters found hidden in Luke’s room. They described the violence inflicted on him by his step-father.

Matthews read a portion of one letter to Paden. In the letter, the teenager described being punched so hard in the face by Pacheco that he had a black eye.

Luke wrote:

“He asked me to tell my mom that I was hit in the face with a baseball at school...putting his arm around me and told me that he loves me like his own son. I told him I wouldn’t tell, so I think it’s going to be OK.”

At the November trial, jury members were shown a video of a police interview with a 10-year-old Luke. He was asked about dark bruises reported by teachers on his arms.

“We now live in guilt, all of us, his family,” said Beverly Murphy, Luke’s aunt. “What could we have done to prevent the senseless murder of Luke? We didn’t do enough. We called Child Protection, but we didn’t do enough.”

Many said the guilt will haunt them.

“The guilt will forever be with us, eating away, questioning ourselves, what could we have done,” Murphy said. “Luke is gone from us and the guilt will remain our entire lives.”

