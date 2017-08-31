KXTV
LA votes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

Associated Press , KXTV 9:40 AM. PDT August 31, 2017

The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as an official Los Angeles holiday.
               
Councilmembers voted 14-1 to make the second Monday in October a day to commemorate indigenous, aboriginal and native people. It will be a paid holiday for city employees.
               
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.
               
Councilman Joe Buscaino was the lone "no" vote on Wednesday. He sided with Italian-Americans, who view Columbus Day as a celebration of their national heritage.
               
Los Angeles joins San Francisco and several other cities nationwide in honoring native Americans in lieu of Columbus.

