Likelihood of a high-magnitude earthquake over next 30 years

Seismograph (Photo: Petrovich9)

The northern California and southern California areas, both, experienced earthquakes on Thursday, Jan. 25.

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit about eight miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon, California in the morning; while a 5.8 magnitude hit 100 miles off the northern California coast. In both cases, no injuries or damages were reported.

Though these quakes constitute as small, on the magnitude scale, there are some who wonder when the next big California quake will happen?

The Uniform California earthquake rupture forecast version 3 (UCERF3) is a 2013 published report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) which estimates percentages of potential large earthquake magnitudes over the next 30 years in the state.

California State Geologist John Parrish discussed the report, why the report starts at a magnitude 6.7 and more.

"We use this because people are familiar with the Northridge one," said Parrish, explaining the 1994 Northridge 6.7 magnitude quake killing over 50 people. "If you remember this one, then it gives a tone or idea of what a magnitude means."

According to the report, here are the percentages in California of higher magnitude quakes occurring in the next 30 years:

All of California

Chances of a 6.7 is 99 percent

Chances of a 7.0 is 93 percent

Chances of a 7.5 48 percent

Northern California

Chances of a 6.7 is 95 percent

Chances of a 7.0 is 76 percent

Chances of a 7.5 is 28 percent

Southern California

Chances of a 6.7 is 93 percent

Chances of a 7.0 is 75 percent

Chances of a 7.5 is 36 percent

Very high chances for these damaging earthquakes," said Parrish. "[But} the higher it gets the less frequently the chances, fortunately."

Parrish says many things go into account when calculating problematic probability, but that the report is mainly focused on following small earthquakes, the movement along the faults and the repeated history of large quakes on those faults.

One of the faults to keep an eye on is the Hayward fault.

ABC10 spoke with Don Drysdale, a spokesman for the California Geological Survey, earlier this year who explained that scientists are concerned about the Hayward fault -- aligns underneath the eastern side of the Bay Area -- because it's "kind of overdue."

Parrish echoed those sentiments on Thursday.

"We consider the Hayward fault, probably the most dangerous fault in northern California," he said. "In October of this year, I think it's the 150 year anniversary of the last large earthquake that happened in 1868."

Speaking of larger earthquakes, it takes approximately 20,000 small quakes to equal the effect of a magnitude 6.0 or more. Also, Parish says smaller magnitude quakes shouldn't surprise anyone because they record around four to 500 in a week, with 99 percent of those categorized as one or two magnitudes.

"These little magnitude ones are just rearranging the stresses in the plates or faults," he said. "[It's] just natural readjustment of stresses and it doesn't mean you're going to have a big earthquake."

