Live mortar discovered in Lincoln rancher's pigpen

A rancher made a historic and potentially dangerous discovery Tuesday in his pigpen.
The rancher found what was determined to be a military grade mortar dated between 1940 and 1960, according to Placer County sheriff’s officials.
The explosives unit verified the mortar was still intact and a decision to call explosive units from Beale Air Force Base was made to come and place a counter-charge on the mortar.
The mortar was detonated and all of it was caught on video, courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs