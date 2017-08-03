Live mortar discovered in Lincoln rancher's pigpen

A rancher made a historic and potentially dangerous discovery Tuesday in his pigpen.

The rancher found what was determined to be a military grade mortar dated between 1940 and 1960, according to Placer County sheriff’s officials.

The explosives unit verified the mortar was still intact and a decision to call explosive units from Beale Air Force Base was made to come and place a counter-charge on the mortar.

The mortar was detonated and all of it was caught on video, courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 KXTV-TV