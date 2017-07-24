Loaded firearm thrown from overpass during Vacaville pursuit

35-year-old Robert Portune of Vacaville was arrested for tossing a loaded firearm off of an overpass during a police pursuit (July 23, 2017)

Vacaville police arrested three men during a short pursuit Saturday evening, during which one of the men tossed a loaded firearm off an Interstate 80 overpass.

Vacaville police said the "reckless, dangerous and careless act" was the work of 35-year-old Robert Portune of Vacaville.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, driven by 28-year-old Andrew Thompson, near Cherry Glen Road. Thompson failed to yield to officers and exited the freeway, blew through a stop sign and sped up an overpass, according to police.

Police said as Thompson crested the overpass, his passenger Portune tossed the loaded handgun out of the window an onto the heavily traveled interstate below. California Highway Patrol helped shut down eastbound I-80 briefly so officers could collect the firearm.

Thompson drove a short distance into Lagoon Valley Park before stopping his car. Thompson, Portune and a third passenger, 23-year-old Branden Jeffers, were taken into custody.

Thompson was arrested for a violation of his probation and evading police. Portune was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, for having a loaded firearm in public, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and being an ex-felon in possession of ammunition. Jeffers was arrested for being in possession of a controlled narcotic substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

