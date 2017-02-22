Long range forecast shows potential for dry spell following storm

Long range forecast models for Northern California indicate the possiblity of a high pressure ridge building after the next round of storms. However, it's not a sure thing - more than five days out, forecasts are dicy, said climatologist Nina Oakley. (Photo: Flickr user daveynin)

With the caveat that forecasts become less reliable the further out they go – a climate scientist said forecast models show the possibility of a high pressure ridge building over the West Coast – meaning, in meteorology-speak, that a much-needed drying out period could be in sight.

Of course, there’s still the next round of expected storms to weather.

While Californians take a breath between onslaughts of rain this week, climate scientists are busy working on understanding the atmospheric rivers whose abundance has wreaked havoc with California’s reservoirs, drainage systems and low-lying areas.

It’s more common this time of year to have a dry spell of several weeks – a condition skiers refer to as “June-uary,” said Nina Oakley, regional climatologist with the Western Regional Climate Center.

It’s too soon to say whether conditions in the Northern Sierras will dry out anytime soon, but one thing is certain: the California climate lends itself to extremes, and that is not expected to change anytime soon.

California typically does not have “average years;” it tends to have droughts and floods, followed by more droughts and floods, Oakley said.

“We’re never out of the woods for drought, or floods,” Oakley said, adding that the state will always have to be on its game concerning water and flood management. Climate change is expected to make these extremes even more extreme.

Oakley explained that a warmer climate creates an atmosphere able to hold more water vapor, which translates to the potential for heavier rainfall. Climate change is likely playing a part in this month’s deluge, but “it’s hard to tease out” from the available data, she said.

There’s a lot meteorologists still don’t understand about the forces that govern atmospheric rivers, but they are learning more all the time.

Twice a day in Bodega Bay and Ukiah, meteorologists launch balloons with instruments to monitor and measure characteristics of atmospheric rivers, Oakley said. One of the problems with gaining a better understanding of them is “a major gap in surface observations,” that is, the substantial gap between the continental United States and Hawaii, which is the nearest place to the west from which weather balloons are launched.

While meteorologists are good at forecasting the arrival of an atmospheric river at five days out, they are less skilled in determining intensity, landfall timing, and an exact path the river will take. That means it can be difficult to issue meaningful early warnings for things like flash-flooding and landslides.

The potential for development of a high pressure ridge that would shield California from more punishing rain will become clearer in the next few days.

