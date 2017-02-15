Man, 92, suspected of killing wife on Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say a 92-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife during a dispute on Valentine's Day.

Officer Mike Lopez says as the couple argued Tuesday the man grabbed a shotgun and fired at his 72-year-old wife.

Police were called to the home, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of family.

Lopez tells the Los Angeles Times that detectives recovered the shotgun.

Authorities did not know how long the couple was married.

