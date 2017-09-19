Man arrested for striking 2 police officers with car

Photo: file

Police in Northern California say they have arrested a man who allegedly struck two police officers responding to a reported theft at a grocery store.

San Leandro Police say 57-year-old Terry Gordon, of Oakland, was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and felony evading, and taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Police say a male and a female officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Leandro. One officer has been released from the hospital and the other is expected to be released soon.

The pair responded to a shoplifting report at a supermarket. Officials say as they tried to detain the male suspect, he was able to start his vehicle and drive away, striking both officers.

