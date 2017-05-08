Man arrested in possession of replica gun used in robbery

A man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a Sonoma County convenience store using a replica handgun and t-shirt to conceal his face. (Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office)

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a Fast and Easy store in Larkfield, just south of Windsor.

Investigators used store surveillance video to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Peter Miranda, of Windsor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miranda at his home, according to deputies. When investigators staked out Miranda’s house, they stopped the suspect as he drove away. Inside Miranda’s car, investigators said they found a replica handgun, cash and clothing worn during the robbery.

Miranda was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $100,000.

