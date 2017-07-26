Man charged with exposing himself to young girls at Sierra resorts

Wellington Harned Potter, 34, of San Jose, has been arrested, but detectives want to know if there was any unreported activity by the man. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a man who was exposing himself to young girls at Sierra ski resorts to come forward.

Wellington Harned Potter, 34, of San Jose, has been arrested, but detectives want to know if there was any unreported activity by the man.

Potter was arrested after Placer County sheriff’s North Lake Tahoe station received several reports of a man riding his snowboard up to young girls and exposing himself.

Detectives worked closely with Vail Resorts and the Santa Clara Police Department to find and arrest Potter, but they also suspect Potter was exposing himself to underage girls in the Santa Clara area as well, where he was arrested.

Potter also faces numerous charges of indecent exposure and annoying minors in Placer County.

© 2017 KXTV-TV