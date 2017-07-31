Man drowns at Lake Tahoe over the weekend

Lake Tahoe (Photo: Chris Yunker/Flickr Commons)

A man drowned over the weekend after he went for a swim in north Lake Tahoe, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

It was just another day at the beach when a man, who appeared to be in his mid to late 20's, went for a swim. Deputies responded at about 5 p.m. on Saturday to a man in the water at Sand Harbor, spokesman Bob Harmon said.

“The lifeguards had the victim out of the water fairly quickly in just about under a minute,” Harmon said. “They began life saving measures, and the victim was transported to a hospital in Incline Village where he was later declared deceased.”

“It appears to be accidental at this time,” he said. “It will be up to the (Washoe County Regional) Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death and identity of the victim.”

Harmon said the sheriff’s office has been sending a message out to the public all summer: Respect the water.

“Respect the colder temperatures of the water this year whether you’re at the lake or in the river,” Harmon said. “Understand what your own limitations are, and use caution.”

