Man shoots mother in the head over broken video-game headset

Matthew Nicholson, 28 years old out of Ceres, charged with homicide. (Photo: Courtesy: Ceres Police Department)

A Ceres man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing his mother over a broken video-game headset.

According to a press release from the Ceres Police Department, around 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, Matthew Nicholson, 28, was in his bedroom playing video games when he had gotten upset and started yelling. His mother went to check on him, which led to an argument between the two.

During the argument, his headset broke, which he blamed on his mother before threatening to kill her and his father.

Nicholson grabbed a handgun from inside home and fired two rounds into a wall before turning the gun on his mother and shooting her in the head.

Nicholson’s father wrestled the gun away from the suspect, who then fled the scene. Nicholson was later taken into custody at a relative's home in Riverbank.

He has been charged with homicide and is being held without bail at the Stanislaus County Jail.

