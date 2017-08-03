Man shot and killed by 5 officers after high-speed pursuit

Photo: file

A Benicia man is dead after leading Vallejo police on a high-speed chase Wednesday which ended with him being shot multiple time by five officers.

Police had been searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in El Cerrito on July 26 when they found a car Wednesday matching the description of the one used in the robbery. The person associated with that car was reported to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

The driver of the suspected car reportedly refused to yield to officers, instead leading them on a chase which ultimately ended in Richmond about 15 minutes later, police said.

The man inside the car got out and advanced on officers with a machete raised overhead, police said.

The driver reportedly refused numerous orders to drop the weapon, and officers perceiving an “immediate and deadly threat” fired their weapons on the man due to his actions, police said.

Fiver officers fired on the man, striking him multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is only being identified as a 45-year-old Benicia man at this time until next of kin are identified.

It remains unclear at this time whether the driver was in fact the same suspect connected with the armed robbery in El Cerrito.

The shooting is being investigated by the Richmond Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The Vallejo Police Department is asking those who may have information about the incident to contact investigators.

