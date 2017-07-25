Man undresses, eats his own feces, spits it at officers

Police serving an arrest warrant for a Richmond man had to think quick when the suspect’s behavior began to become more and more bizarre the closer to the jail they got.

Officers were responding to the North Richmond area on an arrest warrant report, but when they found the suspect, he gave them a false name which happened to belong to another man also wanted for an arrest warrant, police said

When the suspect realized he was about to be arrested for someone else’s warrant, he provided officers with his real identity. It also just so happened there was an arrest warrant for him, too, police said. The suspect was taken into custody for the warrant and for false impersonation.

During the booking process at the station, the suspect became uncooperative and combative with officers. As a result, the decision was made to drive the suspect to county jail in Martinez.

The suspect was placed back in the police car as he and the officers made their way east along Interstate 80. As soon as they were on I-80, the suspect slipped his cuffed hands from the back to the front, undressed and slipped his clothes through the window and out onto the freeway, police said.

As soon as the officers realized the suspect was throwing his clothes out of the police car, they also realized he had just defecated, started to eat his feces and spat feces at the officers, police said.

The officers immediately pulled over on I-80 and asked for assistance. Backup was requested and the suspect was transferred into a “compliance safety device,” according to police.

CHP officers assisted by shutting down the freeway to ensure safety to the officers and the suspect. Once the suspect was safely re-secured, he was taken to county jail.

