Man wanted in connection with homicide in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man named Christopher Reed, who may also be going by the alias of Elton in connection with the homicide. (Photo: Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators are looking for a man who may be connected to a homicide that happened in the small Tuolumne County town of Groveland, about 20 miles south of Sonora.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man named Christopher Reed, who may also be going by the alias of Elton in connection with the homicide.

While investigators have not accused Reed of committing the crime, they believe he may have information related to it.

The homicide happened Monday morning along Black Road in Big Oak Flat.

Reed is described as a white man, standing about six feet, two inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has graying hair and a goatee, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and gray camo shorts and black flip flops. He has a tribal style tattoo that wraps around his forearm and a number tattoo on the inner part of his calf.

Those with any information about Reed or know of his whereabouts are being asked to contact the Tuolumne Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815.

Investigators also noted those who see Reed or know where to find him should not confront him.

© 2017 KXTV-TV