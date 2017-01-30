Manhunt underway for escaped inmate near Merced

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

An inmate serving time in the U.S. Penitentiary, Atwater in the San Joaquin Valley remains at large after escaping from the minimum security facility.

The Merced Sun-Star reports 47-year-old Eric Pree was discovered missing from the federal prison about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The prison houses about 130 men.

Officials say Pree was serving a sentence of eight years and five months for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Officials did not say how Pree escaped. The public wasn't notified of the escape until 6 p.m. Sunday. Prison officials did not immediately respond to phone messages left by the newspaper on Sunday evening.

