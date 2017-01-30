Manhunt underway for escaped inmate near Merced

An inmate serving time in the U.S. Penitentiary, Atwater in the San Joaquin Valley remains at large after escaping from the minimum security facility.
The Merced Sun-Star reports 47-year-old Eric Pree was discovered missing from the federal prison about 10 a.m. Sunday.
The prison houses about 130 men.
Officials say Pree was serving a sentence of eight years and five months for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Officials did not say how Pree escaped. The public wasn't notified of the escape until 6 p.m. Sunday. Prison officials did not immediately respond to phone messages left by the newspaper on Sunday evening.
