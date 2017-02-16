Marysville cemetery flooding causing grave sites to collapse

(Photo: John Bartell)

The 19th century Marysville City Cemetery is not only dealing with flooding, but collapsed grave sites.

Water released from the Oroville Dam has swelled the Feather River, forcing excess water into the historic cemetery, which dates back to 1850. And headstones and caskets pose a risk.

"Headstones could fall in," Victoria Tudor of the Marysville Cemetery Commission said. "If people are walking around they could fall in.”

While some headstones have already fallen, Tudor also noted that decomposed remains are the "perfect set-up" for sinkholes.

Cemetery officials are trying to save what's above ground, but volunteers have to wait until the water recedes to assess further damage.

