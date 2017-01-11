Marysville in need of volunteers to walk the levees

Marysville Levee Commission is in need of volunteers to walk the levees around Marysville.

There are five areas that need to be patrolled.

The commission needs 60 people the next month and will train people on what they need to watch out for in a class.

They need people to walk during the day and night.

Gary Elliott is part of the Marysville Levee Commission.

He said it isn't brain surgery and they'll be able to teach anyone who is willing to learn and help out.

"You're just looking for any water seeping through on the river side," Elliott said. "You're looking for any lapping of the water if it's causing any erosion and you just look where you're supposed to be looking."

As a volunteer, many of them will work in eight hour shifts even at night.

He explained some things volunteers look out for. That includes paying attention to the coloring of the water and any boils.

