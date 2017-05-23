Massive landslide at Big Sur could take a year to clean up

Massive landslide near Big Sur (Photo: Courtesy Brian Mack)

One of the iconic drives in the world is on Highway 1, along the California Coast between Carmel and Morro Bay.

The road hugs the coast and you have ocean views the entire time. There are loads of camping spots, hiking spots and posh hotels along the way.

Massive fires last summer and record rain, in some cases 1000%, of normal have taken their toll on the area and there are major closures.

The newest closure is just south of Gorda, one of the only places to get gas along the road. There is a closure south of that area near Ragged Point and two closures to the north. There is one near Lucia, and another South of Big Sur to replace the Pfeiffer bridge.

Area of Highway 1 that is shutdown due to massive landslide. (Photo: ABC10 Weather Graphics)

In short, for a number of reasons, the area is essentially shut off for the main scenic portion most people associate with the road.

There are various timelines for reopening sections of the road but the newest closure might keep that day trip of the road in its full length a year away or longer.

The newest slide is just massive and certainly there will be further studies for hillside stability in the near future that may have pre-emptive closures.

The Big Sur coastline is one of the true jewels of California and the world, and it just can't catch a break this year.

© 2017 KXTV-TV