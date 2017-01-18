A massive sinkhole that appeared in Grass Valley could take crews until April to repair after it opened up following storms earlier this month. (Photo: Jeff Cox)

A massive sinkhole that appeared in Grass Valley could take crews until April to repair after it opened up following storms earlier this month.

Work will continue on the sinkhole, which is located behind Liberty Motors on Freeman Lane.

Jeff Cox, a geologist with Holdrege & Kull, a geologic engineering firm, said the sinkhole is a result of high water flows from last week’s storm. The high water flow caused a problem with city drain pipes.

Liberty Motors is closed for safety reasons as crews have now dug the sinkhole out to seven stories in depth, Cox said.

Cox said crews have dug the sinkhole down to grade, hoping to weatherproof the hole before the next series of storms begin.

Copyright 2016 KXTV