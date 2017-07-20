Merced sheriff's deputies search for missing teacher

Merced County Sheriff's Department is searching for missing 33-year-old Jamie Tull. (Photo: Merced County Sheriff's Department)

The Merced County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman.

The department said 33-year-old Jamie Allison Tull was last seen on July 17 after being involved in a car accident in the area of Cunningham Road and Childs Avenue. She walked away from the scene and has not been seen since.

Jamie is a white female at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police are asking anyone who locates Jamie not to contact her.

"All we can say at this point is that her mental state is unknown. That is why we are advising residents not to attempt to approach her," the department said in a statement.

Jamie taught at Woodrow Elementary School for the 2016-2017 school year, but resigned this summer.

