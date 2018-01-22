Minnie Mouse receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Minnie Mouse is honored with the 2,627th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

GLENDALE, Calif. — The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Disney’s Minnie Mouse with an official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Special guest speakers included Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger, and global pop icon and judge of ABC’s “American Idol,” Katy Perry. The star was dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures next to the El Capitan Theatre.

“Minnie Mouse has been a star and a fashion icon since she first burst onto the scene in the groundbreaking animated classic, Steamboat Willie,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The star of more than 70 movies during her illustrious career, Minnie has entertained millions of people around the world, touching hearts and bringing joy wherever she goes. We’re thrilled to see her cultural influence and many achievements recognized with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

A veteran of more than 70 films, Minnie Mouse is one of Hollywood’s most recognized global stars, delighting kids and families for generations. Loved for her infectious, upbeat personality, Minnie’s iconic style has also made her a muse for fashion designers, artists and fans around the globe. Her classic polka dot look has been constantly reimagined by the fashion industry from her early pill-box flower hat, which influenced ladies’ hat trends, to her famous bow and ears.

“Minnie embodies iconic. Her style is the epitome of fun fashion,” said Katy Perry. “To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red, or a polka dot quite like her. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many, and she does it with the effortless bat of an eyelash. I am delighted to be part of honoring Minnie and her magic with a star on the Walk of Fame.”

To celebrate Minnie’s milestone anniversary and National Polka Dot Day, a number of fashion collaborations are launching worldwide today, including a new special-edition Coach collection inspired by her iconic style. The 20-piece collection includes handbags, small leather goods, ready-to-wear and specialty items – all infusing signature Coach silhouettes reimagined with vintage-inspired Disney patches and Minnie Mouse’s favorite polka dots. Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers also designed a bespoke dress for Minnie, worn at a celebratory lunch immediately following the ceremony at Hollywood’s famed Chateau Marmont.

