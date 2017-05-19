KXTV
Missing 1-year-old out of San Francisco found, suspect arrested

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 8:31 PM. PDT May 19, 2017

Missing 1-year-old Makai Bangoura has been found and the man who allegedly took him has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Bangoura has been missing since May 12, and police say he was taken by 30-year-old Jason Lem. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in. 

