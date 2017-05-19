Missing 1-year-old out of San Francisco found, suspect arrested

Missing 1-year-old boy. (Photo: CHP)

Missing 1-year-old Makai Bangoura has been found and the man who allegedly took him has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bangoura has been missing since May 12, and police say he was taken by 30-year-old Jason Lem.

Today's AMBER Alert is deactivated. The child has been safely located, and the suspect is in custody. Thanks to everyone for your help! — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

© 2017 KXTV-TV