Missing Ceres teen has been found

Vanessa Zendejas, 13, last posted to social media stating she was going to meet someone for the first, according to Ceres police. She left her phone at home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Photo: Ceres Police Department)

A missing young teenager from Ceres has been found, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Vanessa Zendejas, 13, was located Tuesday afternoon found safe and sound.

Family and law enforcement were asking for the public’s help in finding the missing teen who had last posted three days ago to social media stating she was going to meet someone for the first, according to Ceres police. She had left her phone at home and wasn't seen or heard from since being found.

Police did note there were recent reports indicating Zendejas had made threats to harm herself.

