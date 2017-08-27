Missing kayaker's body found in Lake Tahoe

The body of an 18-year-old kayaker missing from El Dorado County since June has been recovered from the deep water of Lake Tahoe Saturday.

Dan Pham left from Lester Beach in early June on his way to boat in Tahoe’s Emerald Bay, but according to friends and family, he never arrived.

Despite extensive searches and K9 teams pointing out an area of interest Pham was not immediately located following his disappearance, El Dorado County deputies wrote in a release.

The Wisconsin non-profit group Bruce’s Legacy lent its underwater vessel and Tow Fish sonar equipment to assist in the search for Pham, and on Aug. 26 located the missing young man’s body.

A sonar scan led the group to the discovery in nearly 250 feet of water off of Rubicon Point, in the area of the K9 alert.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and South Lake Tahoe detectives will be handling the investigation.

