More firefighters sent to California wildfires

State authorities are deploying more firefighters and law enforcement officials to areas devastated by wildfires raging in Northern California.
Brad Alexander, a spokesman of the governor's Office of Emergency Services, says hundreds more firefighters from throughout the state will join the fight Tuesday. He says California has also asked for fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service in Nevada.
The blazes burning in several counties were at zero percent containment Tuesday.
Alexander says more law enforcement officials will be sent to help with evacuations and guard against looting.
