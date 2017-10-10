More firefighters sent to California wildfires

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire following a new rash of forest fires ahead of a weekend of warm temperatures, at Rio de Moinhos village in Abrantes on August 11, 2017. Some 1,800 firefighters backed by hundreds of vehicles were trying to douse around 10 fires across the country, authorities said. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA, This content is subject to copyright.)

State authorities are deploying more firefighters and law enforcement officials to areas devastated by wildfires raging in Northern California.

Brad Alexander, a spokesman of the governor's Office of Emergency Services, says hundreds more firefighters from throughout the state will join the fight Tuesday. He says California has also asked for fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service in Nevada.

The blazes burning in several counties were at zero percent containment Tuesday.

Alexander says more law enforcement officials will be sent to help with evacuations and guard against looting.

