More flood evacuations as Kings River rises

Mandatory evacuations have been put in place for residents living near Kings River Golf Course. (Photo: Tulare County Sheriff's Department)

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for more than 90 homes near the Kings River Golf Course Friday night.

As temperatures remain in the triple-digits and snow quickly melts into Valley waterways, residents near the Kings River are being urged to leave their homes.

Increased snow melt run-off flowing into reservoirs have caused flooding in designated areas, stated Teresa Douglass spokeswoman for the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.

Late last week Army Corps of Engineers officials warned the public of possible flood risks.

"Areas within the designated floodway are already seeing the impact of higher flows and other areas may begin to experience some flooding," officials stated.

Flooding at the Kings River has affected the following areas:

Avenue 408 to Avenue 400

Road 28 to Road 32

Avenue 393 to Avenue 400, just east of the river to Road 33, south to Avenue 393

Deputies have been at the river since last Friday, along with Tulare County firefighters. Emergency personnel have gone door-to-door letting residents know they must leave immediately.

An evacuation site has been set up at Reedley High School, 740 W. North Ave. Staff from the American Red Cross is at the center providing basic needs.

Residents living south and west of the golf course are under voluntary evacuations.

West of the river bordered by Kings River Drive

Cypress Avenue and Bonander Avenue

Residents living south of Highway 201

The Army Corps of Engineers releases water from Pine Flat Dam, which flows into the Kings River and travels through Fresno and Tulare counties.

"Cloud cover above the Pine Flat Lake watershed has helped slow inflows," officials posted on Facebook. "As a result, as well as some downstream flooding, we have decreased releases from the reservoir to 14,200 [cubic-feet-per-second] today."

Increased releases doesn't mean that water will flow over the top of the dam or that water will be released uncontrollably from the reservoir, officials reassured people. It does mean that engineers have to take action to manage the safety of the dam and downstream communities.

For more information, contact Teresa Douglass at the Emergency Operations Center in 623-0205.

