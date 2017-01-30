More than 300,000 new health insurance enrollees ahead of deadline

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images (Photo: David McNew, 2013 Getty Images)

The Affordable Care Act is still on the books -- and California has seen hundreds of thousands of new enrollees.

As of Jan. 24, 327,000 people have signed up for 2017 health insurance coverage, according to Covered California spokesman Roy Kennedy.

Kennedy also said that about 1.3 million people have renewed their coverage through Covered California.

Tomorrow's health insurance deadline is just about the end all for those seeking coverage this year.

Only those that qualify for special enrollment -- such as losing health insurance through their job -- could still sign up for health insurance beyond tomorrow's deadline.

Otherwise, most are out of luck for the remainder for the year, with a potential tax penalty looming.

