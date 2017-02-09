More than 40 percent of Californians eligible to vote didn't in November's election

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, 2012 AFP)

More than 14 million Californians voted in November's election, but more than 40 percent of those eligible to vote didn't.

That's according to new data from University of California, Davis' California Civic Engagement Project.

While only 58.7 percent of eligible voters in California voted in November's election, the voter turnout statewide was the second highest -- only trailing 2008 -- in the last 30 years.

Hillary Clinton took 62 percent of the votes, while President Donald Trump took 32 percent of the votes.

Sacramento County, however, trailed much of the state, ranking 34th out of 58 counties (the data excludes Yuba County) with a 56.9 percent voter turnout.

Nationwide, about 60 percent of those eligible to vote voted in November -- higher than 2012.

Take a look at the complete results below:

Copyright 2017 KXTV