Mother fends off heavily intoxicated would-be intruder

A mother had to hide her three kids as she fended off a heavily intoxicated would-be intruder from entering her home Sunday night.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the woman’s home after receiving reports of a man trying to break in while she secured her doors and hid her three kids upstairs.

The woman then armed herself with a handgun as he continued his efforts to gain entry into the home, deputies said.

As the woman spoke with dispatch, deputies said the man did manage to gain access to the home.

Fearing for her life, deputies said the woman shot at the man, causing a non-life threatening injury to him.

The injury caused the man to try to escape into a neighboring home where he had been attending a party moments before the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies found the man, however, and arrested him.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wound where it was discovered he had a blood-alcohol level of over .250, according to deputies, more than three times the legal limit.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released and no arrest has been made yet, deputies said.

