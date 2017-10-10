Napa issues boil water notice for area affected by fire

Cookingpan with boiling water on a stove, cooker (Photo: Thinkstock, JeRoen Murre)

Napa issued a boil water notice to three areas in the city after fires destroyed a water pump station and a treatment plant, city officials said Tuesday.

The areas affected by the boil water notice are:

Hagen Road

Woodland Drive

Syar Drive

Holly Court

Old Coach Road

Any area north of Hagen Road and east of Silverado Trail

Silverado Country Club

Monticello Park

Vichy Avenue Areas

Three fires burning through Napa — Atlas Peak, Partrick/Carneros and Tubbs fires — knocked down a pump station in the in the Silverado Country Club area and a Milliken Treatment plant that officials say is inoperable.

City officials area warning residents to boil water before drinking until further notice. Officials say the notice could be into effect for about four days.

© 2017 KXTV-TV