Napa issues boil water notice for area affected by fire

Napa issued a boil water notice to three areas in the city after fires destroyed a water pump station and a treatment plant, city officials said Tuesday.
The areas affected by the boil water notice are:
- Hagen Road
- Woodland Drive
- Syar Drive
- Holly Court
- Old Coach Road
- Any area north of Hagen Road and east of Silverado Trail
- Silverado Country Club
- Monticello Park
- Vichy Avenue Areas
Three fires burning through Napa — Atlas Peak, Partrick/Carneros and Tubbs fires — knocked down a pump station in the in the Silverado Country Club area and a Milliken Treatment plant that officials say is inoperable.
City officials area warning residents to boil water before drinking until further notice. Officials say the notice could be into effect for about four days.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs