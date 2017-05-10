Nearly 14,000 pot plants seized in Oroville grow operation

A marijuana bust in Oroville resulted in the discovery of nearly 14,000 pot plants growing outside and the arrest two while investigators search for a third suspect. (Photo: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

A marijuana bust in Oroville resulted in the discovery of nearly 14,000 pot plants growing outside and the arrest two while investigators search for a third suspect.

The bust happened Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. at a property along Harlan Avenue, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Special enforcement investigators arrived at the property, found the large grow operation, but the suspects weren’t going to come willingly, according to investigators.

At the sight of investigators, three ran and a foot chase ensued. Two of the three suspects were caught and arrested, deputies said.

Investigators are still working on identifying the suspects while working to apprehend the third.

The two men arrested face felony charges, including cultivating and possessing marijuana as well as environmental crimes, including illegal diversion of water.

Those with any information regarding the third suspect can call 530-538-7389.

