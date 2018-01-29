Net neutrality bill passes California Senate

Vermont: How to write a cover letter? (Credit: AP)

The California Legislature appears to be taking the issue of net neutrality into their own hands.

The state Senate passed Senate Bill 460, which would require net neutrality statewide, Monday.

This past December, the Federal Communications Commission overturned net neutrality rules, which protected consumers from internet companies favoring certain websites over others.

Now, internet service producers essentially have the freedom to slow down or speed up certain content.

SB 460 now heads to the state Assembly.

© 2018 KXTV-TV