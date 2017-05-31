New bill could allow bars to stay open later

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Extra Shot: Kathy Griffin's decapitated head photo shoot
-
I going out to lunch going out of style?
-
The 80's are alive and well in Rancho Cordova
-
New bill to add fee to real estate documents
-
UC Davis ranks 9th in Forbes best value colleges
-
Accident brings traffic to halt
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Twelve Rounds Brewing Company gets new owner
-
Woman killed after being struck by car at gas station
-
Memorial Day ceremonies held in Yuba City to remember fallen soldiers
More Stories
-
Sacramento joins cities across country to host pride marchMay 31, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
-
California moves closer to recognizing third genderMay 31, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
The man behind the Davis Bike FairyMay 31, 2017, 4:33 p.m.