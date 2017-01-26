New bill would make it easier for pot businesses to pay taxes

(Photo: Anthony Cave)

Imagine driving hours on end with piles of cash in the back seat. Just to pay taxes.

That's a reality for some marijuana business owners.

"It's like the wild West," state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said.

Wiener co-sponsored Senate Bill 148 earlier this month. The legislation would allow counties, if they decide to opt in, to collect taxes and fees from marijuana businesses.

Because pot is still illegal at the federal level, banks and credit unions are typically barred from taking marijuana money. That means marijuana business owners have to pay taxes and fees in cash, sometimes driving to multiple state agencies.

California voters legalized medical marijuana back in 1996 -- and the recent legalization of recreational marijuana is all the more reason to pass this legislation, according to Wiener, who expects an "explosion" in the number of marijuana businesses.

"Let's get it together and make it easy for them to pay," he said.

Kimberly Cargile is the director of A Therapeutic Alternative, a medical marijuana dispensary in midtown Sacramento.

She said the cannabis industry would benefit from this legislation.

"Doing business in California requires a number of licenses, permits, a number of tax agencies are involved, there's quite a bit of payments due to local and state governments," Cargile said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV