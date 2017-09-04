New California law allows for additional window tinting

(Photo: Mikhail Ter-avanesov/Thinkstock)

If you've got a doctor's note, you will able to get additional window tints on your car.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1303 into law Friday, which allows window tinting on the windshield, side or rear windows of a car if a licensed dermatologist certifies that a person should not be exposed to UV rays because of a medical condition.

With a signed dermatologist note, a person can now install window tinting with a lower light transmittance rating than currently allowed on a vehicle, according to state Assembly floor analysis of the law.

Medical conditions such as Lupus can make UV light sensitive. Exposure can cause an immune system attack.

