(Photo: Dmitry Lobanov/Thinkstock)

For a diabetic, an accurate blood sugar test is critical.

But what happens when the meter and/or test strips are mislabeled, or even expired?

"Under improper conditions, so humidity, sunlight, heat, diabetes testing strips may last only about three days giving appropriate readings once that vial has been opened," said Brett Johnson, Senior Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs at the California Life Sciences Association.

An inaccurate reading could have negative consequences for a diabetic, as a blood sugar result determines how much insulin to give and food to eat.

Gov. Brown signed AB 602, which the CLSA supported, into law this past July. It holds pharmacies accountable for where they get their diabetic testing products from.

The law makes it "unprofessional conduct" for pharmacies to have diabetic testing products from an unauthorized distributor or manufacturer.

Before the law, people would buy diabetic testing products from patients and resell them to pharmacies, creating a "black market" of sorts.

A testing product that isn't in the proper supply line could be expired. Johnson said there were complaints from patients.

"They had gone through the hands of two different other parties before it actually arrived at the pharmacy, and so you couldn't vouch for the proper handling," said Johnson.

Now, a violation of this law means the state's Board of Pharmacy could take disciplinary action against a pharmacy.

© 2017 KXTV-TV