New California law protects tenants' immigration status

Yes, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the so-called 'sanctuary state' bill into law Thursday. But here's another immigration law you may have missed.

The governor also signed AB 291 into law Thursday, which bans landlords from reporting a tenant's immigration status to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Moreover, a landlord also cannot use a tenant's immigration status as leverage to evict them.

"There have been some unscrupulous landlords who have threatened to call ICE on tenants when they're trying to evict them, raise their rents or not deal with habitability or housing conditions in their units," said Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, back in May.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1.

