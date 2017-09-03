New California law will extend protections for immigrants

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks to reporters during a news conference. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

California police will soon be barred from arresting crime victims or witnesses just because of actual or suspected immigration violations under a new law.

The law Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed Friday will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The measure is one of several authored by state lawmakers to ensure people living in the country illegally who otherwise follow the law are not deterred from reporting crimes or serving as witnesses.

Police are already prohibited from detaining people who report or are assisting with investigations of hate crimes for immigration violations. The new law will extend the protection to victims and witnesses of all crimes.

Democratic Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer of Los Angeles authored the measure. He says it will help people cooperate with law enforcement.

