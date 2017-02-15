New FEMA grant could help with Oroville spillway repair costs

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2012 Getty Images)

A law signed by then-President Barack Obama last December could translate into federal dollars for repairing the Oroville Dam's main spillway.

Obama signed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act into law Dec. 16, which includes a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program for rehabbing "high hazard potential dams."

California Department of Water Resources Acting Director Bill Croyle said Tuesday that repairing the dam's main spillway could cost between $100 and $200 million.

FEMA spokeswoman Mary Simms said the program would allocate $45 billion over the next decade.

The state would have to apply for the funding, she noted.

Another pool of FEMA money, through the National Dam Safety Program, is available, but that cannot be used for repairs.

Those funds are primarily earmarked for training and public awareness.

It's unclear if the state plans to apply for funding through these FEMA programs.

"Don't know just yet but everyone is still focused on the response phase and getting folks home safely," Brad Alexander, a spokesman with the state's Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said.

