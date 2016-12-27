New year, new laws: Animal rights

In this handout image provided by SeaWorld San Diego, a baby killer whale, born December 21 swims with its mother, Kasatka, a 28-year-old whale December 23, 2004 at SeaWorld in San Diego, California. (Photo: Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)

From saving hot dogs to banning orca breeding, animals rights advocates in the Golden State boasted big victories for the new year.

Orca breeding: SeaWorld San Diego ended its orca, or killer whale, breeding program in the spring, before falling under the state's ban starting in 2017. Also in the new year, the company said in a statement it will replace its killer whale shows with "educational orca encounters."

Hot cars: A Good Samaritan is cleared from civil or criminal liability for breaking a car window in order to rescue an animal that is showing signs of distress, given the car owner is not around and the Good Samaritan has first contacted authorities.

Boarding: The Pet Store Animal Care Act creates statewide standards required to be met for operating a pet boarding facility.

Shelters: It's illegal for a pound or shelter to sell or transfer an animal in its care to an animal dealer or research facility.

Euthanasia: The use of carbon dioxide to euthanize an animal is prohibited in California.

Dog-fighting: A dog taken from a dog-fighting ring operation, whose owner is convicted for felony dog fighting, will no longer be considered “vicious,” and thus, no longer automatically euthanized. Instead, these dogs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

