New year, new laws: On gun control

The state with the strictest gun laws in the country is set to get a lot tougher on gun owners in 2017.

Assault weapons: They're already banned for sale in California, but lawmakers expanded the definition of assault weapons in order to ban firearms with devices called “bullet buttons.” Already own one? You need to register it with the state Department of Justice by the start of 2018.

Loaning: Only family members may loan each other firearms, and only if it doesn't happen regularly. Hunting guides are exempt from this rule and may still lend their firearms to customers as part of their business.

Secured in car: When the owner leaves the handgun in a car, it must be locked in the trunk of the car or inside a locked container and place out of plain view.

Lost or stolen reports: It’s a misdemeanor to falsely report a firearm is lost or stolen. If you’re convicted of making such a false report, you are banned from owning a firearm for ten years.

Imitations: Cell phone cases that substantially resemble a firearm, enough to lead a reasonable person to perceive the case is a firearm, are not allowed to be sold.

Unsafe handguns: Those who have completed the Commission on Peace Officer Standards prescribed training course will be exempt from the state’s prohibition on the sale or purchase of handguns without an appropriate safety.

