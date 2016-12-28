Northern California company tests marijuana breathalyers

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: A bud grows on a marijuana plant at Oaksterdam University July 22, 2009 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2009 Getty Images)

In 2016 California legalized recreational marijuana introducing a whole new world for its users and law enforcement.

One question that remains is how you can test for recent marijuana use when it comes to impaired driving?

There’s a company out of Oakland called Hound Labs that thinks it has the answer.

It’s developed a marijuana breathalyzer.

Its website states it’s created the world’s first dual marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer to detect and measure recent marijuana and alcohol use in breath.

It measures THC levels in your breath and can even detect if a person has eaten an edible in a recent time period.

Hound Labs is currently testing the prototype in real situations with different law enforcement agencies.

