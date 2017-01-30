KXTV
Close

Oakdale school district employee allegedly hosted party where minors consumed alcohol

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:37 PM. PST January 30, 2017

An employee with the Oakdale Joint Unified School District  has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly having a party where minors consumed alcohol. 

The district said the employee hosted the party on Jan. 28 and is cooperating with the with the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department during its investigation.

The name of the employee and the minors who attended the party have not been released.   

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories