Oakdale school district employee allegedly hosted party where minors consumed alcohol

An employee with the Oakdale Joint Unified School District has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly having a party where minors consumed alcohol.

The district said the employee hosted the party on Jan. 28 and is cooperating with the with the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department during its investigation.

The name of the employee and the minors who attended the party have not been released.

